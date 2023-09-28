All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised schedule for the INI CET January 2024 Session. As per the notification, the INI CET Jan 2024 final registrations will be done from September 30 to October 14, 2023.

The final registration includes the generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) [only for Accepted Registration and Basic information - Previous EUC code not valid for January 2024 session]. Completion of the application form and editing of completion of the application form.

The exam will be conducted for admission to PG medical courses [MD/ MS/ M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6 years)/ MDS] at various eminent institutes.

Here’s the official notification.

“Rest other details mentioned in Prospectus and Admission Notice No. 196/2023 dated 12.09.2023 will remain unchanged,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the admission notice.

Steps to register for INI CET Jan 2024

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ click on the INI-CET link Click on the registration button and generate code Login, fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.