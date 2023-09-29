Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or PGCET 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The links, however, are showing error due to some technical reasons. Once active, applicants will be able to check the answer keys for M.Tech, MBA, and MCA.

The exam were conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023.

Steps to download Karnataka PGCET answer key 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PGCET 2023 answer key links The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to M.Tech answer key.

Direct link to MCA answer key.

Direct link to MBA answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.