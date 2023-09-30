Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer (TVS, Gr.-V) (Group-B Gazetted) under Animal Resources Development Department, Govt. of Tripura. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till November 14 (upto 5.30 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on November 14, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Veterinary Science from recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 350, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to ST/ SC/ BPL card holder/ Physically Handicapped candidates. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply to the TPSC VO 2023 posts

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Online Applications’ tab Click on VO 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for VO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.