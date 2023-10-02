The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Group C - Paramedical posts in various States across the country. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website esic.gov.in till October 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1035 combined vacancies across all Indian States.

Interested candidates are advised to read the linked notification for the State of Choice to view post-wise eligibility, educational requirements, pay scale, reservations/relaxations and more information regarding the vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/unreserved categories will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. SC/ST/ PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen have to pay Rs 250 as application fees which will be refunded duly deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Part-I Written Examination.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website esic.gov.in On the Homepage, click on Recruitments Go to the application link for recruitment to Paramedical posts Register yourself and proceed with the application. Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ESIC Paramedical recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be considered for the final selection process based on their performance in the Phase I - Written Examination. For the post of Medical Record Assistant, the final selection will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in Phase – I Written Examination and Typing/Data Entry Test (Qualifying in nature).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.