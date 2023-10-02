ESIC Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1035 paramedical posts across India at esic.gov.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website esic.gov.in till October 30.
The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Group C - Paramedical posts in various States across the country. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website esic.gov.in till October 30.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1035 combined vacancies across all Indian States.
Interested candidates are advised to read the linked notification for the State of Choice to view post-wise eligibility, educational requirements, pay scale, reservations/relaxations and more information regarding the vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Bihar region notification - 64 vacancies
- Chandigarh & Punjab region notification - 29 vacancies
- Chhattisgarh region notification - 23 vacancies
- Delhi NCR region notification - 275 vacancies
- Gujarat region notification - 72 vacancies
- Himachal Pradesh region notification - 6 vacancies
- Jammu & Kashmir region notification - 9 vacancies
- Jharkhand region notification - 17 vacancies
- Karnataka region notification - 57 vacancies
- Kerala region notification - 12 vacancies
- Madhya Pradesh region notification - 13 vacancies
- Maharashtra region notification - 71 vacancies
- North East region notification - 13 vacancies
- Odisha region notification - 28 vacancies
- Rajasthan region notification - 125 vacancies
- Tamil Nadu region notification - 56 vacancies
- Telangana region notification - 70 vacancies
- Uttar Pradesh region notification - 44 vacancies
- Uttarakhand region notification - 9 vacancies
- West Bengal region notification - 42 vacancies
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to General/unreserved categories will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. SC/ST/ PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen have to pay Rs 250 as application fees which will be refunded duly deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Part-I Written Examination.
Steps to apply for the posts
- Visit the official website esic.gov.in
- On the Homepage, click on Recruitments
- Go to the application link for recruitment to Paramedical posts
- Register yourself and proceed with the application.
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for ESIC Paramedical recruitment 2023.
Selection Process
Candidates will be considered for the final selection process based on their performance in the Phase I - Written Examination. For the post of Medical Record Assistant, the final selection will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in Phase – I Written Examination and Typing/Data Entry Test (Qualifying in nature).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.