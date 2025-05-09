Interview: ‘Sceptical that strikes will deter Pak terror’
Scroll speaks to Rajesh Rajagopalan, professor of international politics at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.
It is unclear whether individual strikes against terrorists such as Operation Sindoor now and before that Balakot in 2019 will have a major deterrence impact on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, says Rajesh Rajagopalan, professor of international politics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Instead, he argues that India should have directly targeted the source of terror: the Pakistani Army.
In addition, says Rajagopalan, long-term measures such as building dams and canals to prevent water from the Indus river system flow to Pakistan might work better.