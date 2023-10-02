The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for the Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023 was conducted by the Commission from August 2 to 17 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer key was released on August 19 and objections were invited till August 22. A total of 19556 candidates have qualified for the Tier 2 exam.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 on the website of the Commission on 29.09.2023. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 29.09.2023 (16: 00 Hours) to 13.10.2023(16: 00 Hours),” reads the official notification.

Steps to download SSC CHSL score cards

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on the results notification for SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023 Go to the link mentioned in the notification Key in your login credentials and click on ‘Download results’ Download and check your results against the declared cut-off Take a printout for future reference

The SSC CHSL exam is being held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Tentatively, the Commission has notified approx. 1600 vacancies.

Selection Process

The SSC CHSL Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two parts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. Teir-II will include Skill Test/ Typing Test. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.

