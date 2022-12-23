The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is currently accepting online applications for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ssc.nic.in till January 4, 2023.

The Commission has urged candidates to complete their “online application well before the closing date i.e. 04.01.2023 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days”.

The last date for making the online fee payment is January 5, 2023. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on January 9 and 10, 2023.

The SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is scheduled to be conducted in Feb-Mar, 2023. The schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) will be notified later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the exam should be between the age of 18 years and 27 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

Essential Education Qualification: For LDC/ JSA and DEO/ DEO Grade ‘A’, the candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. The candidate must possess Essential Qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e. January 4, 2023.

Here’s SSC CHSL notification 2022.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2022: