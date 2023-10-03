Today, October 3, is the last date to apply for the post of Agricultural Assistant or Krushi Sevak in the Department of Agriculture, Maharashtra. Eligible candidates must submit their completed applications on the official website krishi.maharashtra.gov.in. The last date for printing of applications is October 18, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2109 Krushi Sevak vacancies across the State of Maharashtra through an online CBT exam.

Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 19 to 38 years as on date of application. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Diploma in Agriculture from any Board recognised University or Higher educational degree in Agriculture. More details in the Notice linked to the regional vacancies under Vacancy details.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website krishi.maharashtra.gov.in Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab under ‘Administration’ Now go to the application link for Krushi Sevak Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout

Direct link to apply to the vacancies

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.