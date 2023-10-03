The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the postponement of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Preliminary Examination, 2023 today, October 3 . Candidates who have registered for the exam must visit the official website official website wbpsc.gov.in for further updates.

The WBCS Prelim Exam 2023 was scheduled to be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of June 2023. It was later revised to November 5, 2023.

The announcement today states, “Due to unavoidable circumstances the Commission has decided to postpone the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be held on 05/11/2023(Sunday).”

The admit cards for the November exam were scheduled for released in the Second week of October. Due to the rescheduling of the exam, the admit cards will also be delayed. The number of vacancies to be filled will be issued later. The services and posts to which recruitment is made on the results of the WBCS are divided into groups: A, B, C and D with a graduated syllabus.

Selection process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

