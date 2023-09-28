West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service (Main) Exam, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted in Kolkata from October 6 to 13, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies, of which 29 are fresh vacancies and 7 backlog vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to “DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)” link Click on Audit and Accounts Main 2021 admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Audit and Accounts Main 2021 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.