Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the online application process for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till October 25, 2023.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 25 to 29, 2023. A total of 1675 candidates have qualified for the Judicial Services Main exam.

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the state’s SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for 32nd Judicial Services Main exam

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ and proceed to Candidate Portal Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for 32nd Judicial Services Main exam.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.