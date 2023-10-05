The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Mukhya Sevika or Head Servant exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys and raise objections on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Mukhya Sevika exam was conducted on September 24 in two sessions - Morning Session from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Afternoon Session from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2693 Head Servant posts.

Candidates will be able to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key, with documentary evidence till October 12, 2023. Candidates can login to the objection portal using their registration number and date of birth. Aspirants will be charged a fee or Rs 100 per question for successful submission of objection.

Steps to download Head Servant answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the notification for Mukhya Sevika Exam 2022 answer key Now go the links to download answer key for Morning and Evening session The answer key for the selected section will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

