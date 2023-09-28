The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has declared the results for the Forest Guard or Van Daroga Main Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Main exam was conducted on April 30 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon at Lucknow. A total of 1697 candidates have qualified the Main exam. UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Here’s the result notification by UPSSSC.

Steps to download UPSSSC Forest Guard results

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab Go to the link ‘Click here to view results’ Click on the result link for Advertisement 06-Exam/2022 Key in your credentials and submit Forest Guard results 2023 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download results 2023.

Selection Procedure

UPSSSC will shortlist 15X candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Forest Guard Main Exam 2022 based on the PET 2021 score. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.