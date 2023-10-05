West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has deferred the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022 due to unavoidable circumstances. The applicants are requested to visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in for further updates.

Earlier, the PET/ PMT was tentatively scheduled to commence on October 6, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.