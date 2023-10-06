Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will today, October 6, close the online application window for the Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A person who has a degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD. More details in the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Drug Inspector Exam 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against Drug Inspector (Grade-2) Exam 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Drug Inspector Exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.