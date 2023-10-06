The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 today, October 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from October 8 onwards. The last date to fill up the form and make changes to the application forms is November 2 and November 4, respectively. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 17 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket from December 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 139 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Forest Conservator and 126 for Forest Ranger posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.