The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has commenced the online registration process for the State Forest Service (Main) Exam 2022 today, October 4. Eligible candidates apply for the examination on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till October 24, 2023. Applicants will be able to make changes to their registration forms from October 7 to 26, 2023.

The SFS Main 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from December 1, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the state’s SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS is Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to register for the exam

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Under ‘Notifications’ Click Online Application Form - State Service Main Exam 2022 Go to the action button and proceed with the declaration Login using your registration details Fill out the form, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPPSC SFS Mains 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.