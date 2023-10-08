The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for recruitment to 300+ non-teaching vacancies in different posts at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Candidates who appeared for the skill test can download their results on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The NTA JNU non-teaching exam was held on April 26, May 29 and June 2 for 17 different posts and the skill test was conducted for shortlisted candidates on September 19. The JNU non-teaching recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 388 vacancies in 40 different posts in Group A, B adn C pay levels. These include 106 Junior Assistant posts, 79 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), 22 Stenographers, 49 Mess Helpers, 22 Engineering Attendants and others.

“The Result and candidature of candidates is purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and other eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Brochure. 3. The University (JNU)is advised to issue appointment letters after due verification and satisfaction of the eligibility criteria of the candidates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the NTA JNU non-teaching staff result notification.

Steps to download NTA JNU result 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Go to ‘JNU Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination 2023’ Click on the final result link Select the post applied for Result for selected post will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download NTA JNU Assistant result 2023. Direct link to download NTA JNU Jr. Assistant result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.