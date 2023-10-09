The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various non-faculty posts on direct recruitment basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsrajkot.edu.in till November 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 133 vacancies including Assistant Administrative Officer, Dietician, Assistant Laundry Supervisor and other posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For candidates from General and OBC category the application fee is Rs 3000, whereas for SC/ST/EWS candidates it is Rs 1500. Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website aiimsrajkot.edu.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Click on the registration link against ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO VARIOUS Group ‘A’,’B’ and ‘C’ NON-FACULTY POSTS ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT BASIS AT AIIMS RAJKOT GUJARAT.’ Register and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIIMS Rajkot posts.

Selection Process

For Group ‘A’ posts - Candidates will be subject to a Screening test at AIIMS Rajkot. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a document verification process and a final interview.

For Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts - The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT), a Skill Test (if needed) and a document verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.