UKPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 645 Group C posts at psc.uk.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ukpsc.net.in till October 27.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till October 27, 2023.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 645 posts.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Steps to apply for Group C posts 2023
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- Click on the application link against Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form
- Download and take a printout for future reference
