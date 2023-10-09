The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key of the Group IV Services Examination. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

“The Final Keys of this exam is made available on the Commission’s website from 06/10/2023. No further objections will be entertained on the Final keys. For further details please visit http://www.tspsc.gov.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The written examination (Objective type) was conducted on July 1, 2023.

Steps to download Group 4 final answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 4 final answer key link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 4 final answer key 2023 (Paper I).

Direct link to Group 4 final answer key 2023 (Paper II).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.