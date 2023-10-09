The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) 2023 today, October 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CEE exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Earlier, the exam was tentatively scheduled to be held on September 24.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies including 25 vacancies in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service; 25 vacancies in J&K Accounts (G) Service; and 25 vacancies in J&K Police (G) Service.

Steps to download JKPSC CCE admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Key in your credentials and login to the portal Click on ‘Admit Card’ menu Now go the ‘Get Admit Card’ and click download JKPSC CCE Prelims admit card will be downloaded Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to login to JKPSC account.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.