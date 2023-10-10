The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 session. Eligible candidates can check the schedule available on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 18 to 26, 2024.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Exam for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for January 2024 Semester,” reads the notification.

