The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the online registration process for recruitment of Junior Assistant, Stenographer and more posts today, October 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website natboard.edu.in till November 9 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies for various Group A, Group B and Group C posts in the Board.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant - 24 vacancies

Stenographer - 7 vacancies

Junior Programmer - 6 vacancies

Law Officer - 1 vacancy

Deputy Director Medical - 7 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, educations qualifications, age limit, required work experience, reservations/relaxations and more information in the official notification below:

Here’s the official NBEMS notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General / OBC / EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1500 + GST while SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for the role

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Registration’ under ‘Digital Services’ Go to ‘Candidate Login’ and click on ‘Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR)‘ Register yourself and proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.