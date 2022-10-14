The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the cut-off scores of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 exam. Candidates can check the notice at the official website natboard.edu.in.

The Board conducted the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2 and the results were declared on May 27. The minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.

The notice said: “Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022.”