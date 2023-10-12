The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key alongwith question papers of the Selection Post (Phase X) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from11.10.2023to 10.11.2023 (upto 5:00 PM),” reads the notification.

The exams were conducted from August 1 to 5, 2022, in computer-based mode.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Selection Post (Phase X) Exam 2022 final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.