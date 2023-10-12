The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the State Service Main Exam 2022. As per the notification, the exams will now be conducted from December 26 to 31, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from October 30 to November 4.

The admit cards for the exam will be released on the Commission’s website mppsc.mp.gov.in from December 19 onwards.

A total of 10351 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 457 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.