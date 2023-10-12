The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Engineering Service Exam 2022 today, October 12. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SES exam was conducted on October 8 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The MPPSC SES Exam 2022 is being conducted for recruitment to 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), 17 AE (Mechanical) and 1 AE (Electrical).

The Commission has invited objections from applicants against the provisional answer key. According to the notification, the candidates will be able to submit their objections against the released key by using the objection tracking link for 7 days after its activation. The candidates will have to pay a nominal fee for raising objections along with documentary evidence which will be intimated on the link once active.

Here’s the official notification by MPPSC.

Steps to download MPPSC answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Latest Updates’ Now go to the answer key link for State Engineering Services exam 2022 The SES exam answer key will appear on your screen Check the answer key and download a copy Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download MPPSC SES answer key.

Exam Pattern

The MPPSC SES exam will consist of prelim exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.