The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has commenced the online application process for the post of Fishery Field Assistant in the Directorate of Fisheries, WB, under the Department of Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour, Govt of WB. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till November 1 (upto 3.00 PM). The last date to pay the fee is November 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 39 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Three years’ Bachelor’s degree in Science with Industrial Fish and Fisheries as a major or vocational subject from a recognized University.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 160. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Steps to apply for Fishery Field Assistant posts 2023



Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply Online” tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening Test and interview round.

