Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Main exam schedule for recruitment to different Technical posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme (Advt. No. 456(C)/OSSC dated 31.12.2022). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 13 and 14, 2023. There shall be a negative marking @0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in from November 8 onwards.

A total of 1382 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts.

The Preliminary exam was held on July 2.

Steps to download OSSC hall ticket

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Once live, click on the Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, JLT and other posts’ Main exam Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main written examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.