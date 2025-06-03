The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to declare the Civil Services Preliminary Examination Result 2025. The exam was conducted on May 25, 2025, in two shifts. Once declared, candidates can download their scorecards through the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per a trend analysis by Times of India, UPSC generally releases preliminary exam results within 15 to 20 days of the exam. If this timeline is followed, aspirants can expect the result announcement within the next two weeks.

Steps to check UPSC Prelims result 2025

Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘UPSC Preliminary Result 2025’ link under Whats New View the PDF containing the list of qualified candidates Search for your roll number Download and save the PDF for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.