The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientist ‘C’, Scientist ‘D’, Scientist ‘E’ and Scientist ‘F’ posts today, October 16. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rac.gov.in from October 21. The last date for submitting applications is November 17 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies for Scientist ‘C’, Scientist ‘D’, Scientist ‘E’ and Scientist ‘F’ under the DRDS or Defence Research and Development Service.

Vacancy Details

Scientist ‘C - 27 vacancies

Scientist ‘D’ - 8 vacancies

Scientist ‘E’ - 14 vacancies

Scientist ‘F’ - 2 vacancies

Candidates can view the pay scale, the age limit and other information in the short notification released by DRDO below, the detailed notification is expected on the official website shortly:

Here’s the Curtain Raiser.

Steps to apply for DRDO Scientist vacancies

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on Careers Now click on Scientist Recruitment and find Advt No. 147 Once live, click on the apply link and register Login and fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.