The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientist ‘C’, Scientist ‘D’, Scientist ‘E’ and Scientist ‘F’ posts today, October 16. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rac.gov.in from October 21. The last date for submitting applications is November 17 (upto 5.00 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies for Scientist ‘C’, Scientist ‘D’, Scientist ‘E’ and Scientist ‘F’ under the DRDS or Defence Research and Development Service.
Vacancy Details
- Scientist ‘C - 27 vacancies
- Scientist ‘D’ - 8 vacancies
- Scientist ‘E’ - 14 vacancies
- Scientist ‘F’ - 2 vacancies
Candidates can view the pay scale, the age limit and other information in the short notification released by DRDO below, the detailed notification is expected on the official website shortly:
Steps to apply for DRDO Scientist vacancies
- Visit the official website drdo.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Careers
- Now click on Scientist Recruitment and find Advt No. 147
- Once live, click on the apply link and register
- Login and fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.