Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Field Assistant under Advt No. 03 of 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 22, 2023.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 17.10.2023 to 22.10.2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 for Field Assistant posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Field Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

