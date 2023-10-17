Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will soon release the hall ticket for the various posts including Medical Officer (Group-B), Assistant Mining Engineer (Group-B), and Assistant Geologist (Group-B). Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 22 and 23 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies for Medical Officer (Group-B) posts, 4 for Assistant Mining Engineer (Group-B), and 2 for Assistant Geologist (Group-B).

Steps to download the admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Under ‘Important Links’, click on the relevant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.