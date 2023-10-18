Bihar TSC application deadline today for 1279 ITI Trade Instructor posts; here’s apply link
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) will today, October 18, close the online application window for recruitment of ITI Trade Instructors in Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply to the instructor vacancies on the official website btsc.bih.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1279 vacancies for Instructors across various Trades.
Candidates can find the post-wise eligibility, educational qualification and detailed notification in the clickable vacancy name below:
Vacancy Details
- Machinist : 30 vacancies
- Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician : 13 vacancies
- Draughtsman Mechanical : 5 vacancies
- Fitter : 159 vacancies
- Turner : 32 vacancies
- Machinist Grinder : 1 vacancy
- Mechanic (Tractor) : 7 vacancies
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) : 10 vacancies
- Mechanic (Autobody Painting) : 5 vacancies
- Mechanic (Autobody Repair) : 2 vacancies
- Mechanic (Diesel) : 88 vacancies
- Welder : 100 vacancies
- Plumber : 38 vacancies
- Foundryman : 13 vacancies
- Technician (Mechatronics) : 2 vacancies
- Additive Manufacturing Technician - 3D Printing : 4 vacancies
- Electrician : 178 vacancies
- Electronics Mechanic : 133 vacancies
- Wireman : 20 vacancies
- Electrician (Power Distribution) : 5 vacancies
- Solar Technician (Electrical) : 2 vacancies
- Mechanic (Consumer Electronics/Appliances) : 23 vacancies
- IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture) : 5 vacancies
- IoT Technician (Smart City) : 4 vacancies
- Draughtsman (Civil) : 13 vacancies
- Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance : 120 vacancies
- Surveyor : 4 vacancies
- Engineering (Drawing) : 97 vacancies
- Workshop Calculation and Science : 166 vacancies
Here’s the short notification.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to General Class/Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section and male/female candidates from outside Bihar irrespective of category have to pay an application fee or Rs 600. Candidates from SC/ST categories (Permanent residents of the State of Bihar) and Female candidates who are residents of the State of Bihar have to pay an application fee or Rs 150.
Steps to apply for the posts
- Visit the official website btsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link ‘Apply Online for Advt No-38/2023 to 52/2023 Trade Instructor(For Various Post(Degree/Diploma)’
- Now select your post and click on ‘Apply Online’
- Register yourself and proceed with the application
- Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for the future
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.