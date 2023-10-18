Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the second provisional answer key of the 69th Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, by October 20, 2023. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per suggestion. Earlier, the answer key was released on October 6 and the objections were invited from October 9 to 11, 2023.

The exam was conducted on September 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 379 vacancies in various departments.

Steps to download 69th CCE second provisional answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 69th CCE second provisional answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

