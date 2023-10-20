Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will close the online registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) today, October 20. Eligible candidates can now register for the exam on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was October 13.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from January 8, 2024, onwards. The result will be declared on March 22, 2024.

Direct link to JAM 2024 Information Brochure.

Application Fee Gender / Category For One Test Paper For Two Test Paper Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD* ₹ 900 ₹ 1250 All Others ₹ 1800 ₹ 2500

Steps to register for IIT JAM 2024

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ button Fill in your details and register to proceed Login and fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for IIT JAM 2024.

JAM 2024 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25.

