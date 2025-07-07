ICAI CA September 2025: Register for Foundation, Final and Inter exams till July 18, details here
Candidates can submit their forms on the official website icai.org till July 18, 2025.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the CA Foundation, Inter, and Final courses for the September 2025 session. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icai.nic.in till July 18, 2025, without late fee. The last date to apply with the late fee is July 21, 2025.
The correction window will open from July 22 to 24, 2025. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notifications below:
Direct link to CA Final September notification 2025.
Direct link to Foundation & Intermediate September notification 2025.
Direct link to the fee details.
Steps to apply for ICAI CA September Exam 2025
Visit the official website eservices.icai.org
On the homepage, register yourself and login to the portal
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.