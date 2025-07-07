The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the CA Foundation, Inter, and Final courses for the September 2025 session. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icai.nic.in till July 18, 2025, without late fee. The last date to apply with the late fee is July 21, 2025.

The correction window will open from July 22 to 24, 2025. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to CA Final September notification 2025.

Direct link to Foundation & Intermediate September notification 2025.

Direct link to the fee details.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA September Exam 2025

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org On the homepage, register yourself and login to the portal Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.