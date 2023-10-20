Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the admit card for the Telangana State State Eligibility Test 2023 (TS SET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website telanganaset.org.

“No Hall Ticket will be sent to the candidates by post. The candidates should download their Hall Tickets from the website to ascertain their venue of the Test as mentioned in the Hall Ticket and appear in the examination only at the designated examination centre. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre other than that allotted person in the Hall Ticket,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 28 to 30, 2023.

Steps to download the TS SET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website telanganaset.org On the homepage, click on the admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS TET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.