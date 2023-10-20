Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will today, October 20, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Manager – IP & Technology Transfer, Dy. Manager – Innovation Development and Innovation Fellow today, October 20. Eligible candidates can fill up the form on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 39 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Manager – IP & Technology Transfer, 13 for Dy. Manager – Innovation Development and 13 for Innovation Fellow.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.