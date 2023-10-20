Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card of the recruitment exam for the post of Draftsman 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023, in three districts — Haldwani (Nainital), Dehradun and Haridwar. The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for Draftsman in various departments. The pay scale is Level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Draftsman admit card 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Draftsman admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Draftsman admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a competitive written exam of 250 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.