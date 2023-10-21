The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the online application deadline for the Preliminary examination of the State Services Exam 2023 till November 8 (12 noon). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MP State Services Preliminary Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 17 in two sessions – Morning from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Afternoon from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The admit cards are scheduled to be released by December 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 vacancies in the State Services of Madhya Pradesh.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For Uniformed posts, between the age of 21 years and 33 years, and for other posts between the age of 21 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in any field from a University/Institute recognized by the Govt. More details in the notification.

Here’s the MPPSC SSE Prelims notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/unreserved category and applicants from states outside of Madhya Pradesh will be charged an application fee or Rs 500. For reserved category candidates from within Madhya Pradesh, the application fee will be Rs 250.

Steps to apply for PCS Prelims 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online—SSE 2023 Application Form Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SSE Prelims 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts based on their performance in the qualifying Preliminary exam, Main exam, PET/PST test (for certain roles), a document verification process and a Physical interview if deemed necessary.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.