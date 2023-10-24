Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Accountant Examination 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The DV round was conducted from June 27 to July 7 and on July 10. The Hindi Typing Test was held from August 28 to September 11 and on September 19.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level 5).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Click on the Assistant Accountant provisional result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the selection result.

Direct link to the cut-off marks.

Direct link to the marks of candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.