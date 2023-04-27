Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Accountant Examination-2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam will now be held on May 7. The admit card can be downloaded using Application No and date of birth.

Steps to download UKPSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Assistant Accountant Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Assistant Accountant admit card will appear on screeen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download UKPSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2023.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level 5).

Selection Process

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, Hindi typing test and document verification.