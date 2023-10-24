Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Field Inspector under Advt No. 03 of 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, from October 25, 2023. The exam was conducted on October 22, 2023.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JandK Service Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ JandK Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 25-10-23, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/ objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or any other mode,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 for Field Inspector posts.

Steps to download Field Inspector answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Field Inspector answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Field Inspector answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.