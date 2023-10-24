The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Credit Officers in MMGS Scale II & III Project 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till November 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Credit Officers Scale II and 50 for Credit Officers Scale III.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Credit Officers Scale II: 25 to 32 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Credit Officers Scale III: 25 to 35 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a University/ Institute with minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) marks aggregate in all years/ semesters recognised by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee/ Intimation Charges

The applicants from UR/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 118 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Credit Officer posts

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in Go to the “Careers” tab Click on “Recruitment Process—Current Openings” Now click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Credit Officers Scale II & III Project 2023-24”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Credit Officer posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.