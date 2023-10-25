The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Junior Resident and Junior Resident (Dentistry). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsbilaspur.edu.in till November 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 141 Junior Resident posts. The walk-in interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 7 from 11.00 AM onwards.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be below the age of 30 years as on November 4, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidate must possess a Dental Degree viz. BDS recognized by DCI. Candidate must also be registered with the State Dental Councils. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by AIIMS Bilaspur.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved/OBC and other categories have to pay a total application fee including GST of Rs 1180 while candidates from SC/ST categories have to pay a total fee of Rs 590. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website aiimsbilaspur.edu.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Click on the Notification for Jr Resident recruitment On the advertisement click on the google forms link to apply for the role Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Resident post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.