The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the result for the Stage I exam of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional selection list on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The online CBT for Stage I Examination was held on September 17 and the Stage II examination was held on October 7, 2023. This year, a total of 3789 vacancies have been notified by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded score based on their performance in NORCET-5. This can be viewed in MyPage on portal (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) after login using Candidate ID and Password. This result is provisional subject to verification of candidature and fulfillment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement. The selection is further subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc. as desired by the respective recruiting Institute/Hospitals, as per their criteria applicable at respective Institute/Hospitals. Any qualified candidate who fails to fulfill eligibility criteria of respective Institute/Hospitals will not be considered for selection in those Institute/Hospitals,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET-5 results

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Stage-II Result of the NORCET-5 held on 7.10.2023’ Result for Stage II NORCET-5 will appear on screen Check the provisional list for your roll number Download a copy and take a printout

About NORCET

The AIIMS NORCET examination is a national level entrance exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the recruitment of nursing officers in various AIIMS hospitals across India. On the basis of the merit list, the candidates are shortlisted and subsequently placed in the institutions accordingly. The recruitment is done on a permanent basis for Grade B officers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.