The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment of Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at trb.tn.gov.in from November 1 to 30, 2023.

The exam (OMR-based) is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2222 posts,

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 600 for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons. For SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons the examination fee is Rs 300.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written examination and certificate verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.