The National Bank for Financing, Infrastructure and Developemnt (NaBFID) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Officer (Analyst Grade) to the Bank. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabfid.org till November 13, 2023. The last date for printing of applications is November 28.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies of Officers (Analyst Grade) in various Streams on a regular basis. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of November or December, 2023. The admit cards will be made available on the website 10 days before the date of the exam.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidate must not be below the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on October 1, 2023 to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a relevant Masters Degree based on the selected Stream to qualify for the role. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by NaBFID.

Application Fees

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 800 plus applicable taxes for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and Rs 100 plus applicable taxes (Only Intimation charges) for SC/ ST / PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for NaBFID Officer posts

Visit the official website nabfid.org On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on the application link for ‘Recruitment of Officers (Analyst Grade) in NaBFID on Regular Basis’ Register yourself on the ibps portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.